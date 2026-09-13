As leaders gather for the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, the Delhi Police has issued a major traffic advisory. Commuters are urged to use public transport and expect diversions and delays due to extensive VVIP movement across the city.

As world leaders convene at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit, Delhi Police has issued a public advisory in view of traffic being affected across the national capital due to VVIP movement. The police have urged the public to use public transport and follow designated alternative routes. Commuters heading to airports, railway stations, and ISBTs have been advised to allow extra travel time.

Travel and Transport Guidelines

Additionally, non-destined commercial vehicles have been barred from entering the city. They have been strongly advised to use the Metro for airport travel, as its service remains fully operational with no disruptions. For buses, route diversions are possible during VVIP movements. For taxis and autos, no roadside parking is allowed except in designated areas. Diversions are possible.

Emergency and medical vehicles will have obstruction-free passage across Delhi 24/7. Essential services and utility operations will continue uninterrupted in all zones. Citizens have been asked to report "unidentified objects or suspicious activity" to the nearest police officer immediately.

Affected Roads and Parking Restrictions

Roads affected include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg, Brig. Hoshiyar Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Attaturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Josef Broz Tito Marg, and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg. Roadside parking within 200 meters of controlled roads is strictly prohibited; vehicles must be parked only in authorised areas. Commuters have been asked to follow traffic personnel's instructions and obey traffic rules patiently.

About the 18th BRICS Summit

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus. The summit brings together leaders and high-level representatives from the 11 full member nations, partner countries, and international organisations.

Security Measures

For safety measures, Delhi police has fortified the capital with over 15,000 police personnel and specialised surveillance of movement, with even interstate coordination underway to effectively control overall travel. (ANI)

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