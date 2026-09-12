Former minister Salman Khurshid praised the BRICS' New Delhi Declaration for achieving consensus on complex global issues. He noted its strong stance on terrorism, unilateral sanctions, and the Israel-Palestine two-state solution as key achievements.

Former External Affairs Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday commended BRICS member states for achieving consensus despite navigating complex global conflicts and contentious political issues, in the newly released New Delhi Declaration.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I think that we can all welcome it. It seems very comprehensive and well-drafted. The good thing is that despite the fact that there were some very contentious and conflict-ridden issues that were surfacing, a consensus statement has been accepted by everyone. I think we should welcome that."

Khurshid Highlights Key Stances

Khurshid highlighted several key stances taken in the declaration, including its clear condemnation of terrorism, specifically referencing recent attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, as well as its firm opposition to unilateral sanctions imposed without United Nations backing. He also welcomed the grouping’s explicit backing of a two-state solution to resolve the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

"Certainly, there are dimensions to this joint statement that one can receive with great satisfaction. The fact that, on terrorism, there is a clear statement that condemns what happened in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, condemns cross-border terrorism, and looks forward to a terrorist-free world. Also, the unilateral restrictions and unilateral sanctions that are imposed periodically without UN backing, etc. That is to be received well. The support that has been given to Gaza and to the two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, I think that's important," he said.

The adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026 marks a significant diplomatic achievement for the BRICS grouping, restoring a measure of collective consensus among member countries after the bloc's Foreign Ministers' meeting in May failed to issue a joint statement following two days of deliberations. Against the backdrop of deep divisions over the ongoing West Asia conflict and other geopolitical issues, the declaration reflects the members' ability to bridge differences and arrive at a common position on key global challenges.

"So, there are many, many dimensions which are very, very significant. I see no reason why anyone should have any reservations in upholding and accepting this joint statement," said Khurshid.

India Facilitates Iran-UAE Dialogue

Notably, New Delhi served as the neutral stage for a high-stakes bilateral meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representing the United Arab Emirates. The meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit represents a significant breakthrough, bringing together two key regional figures whose nations have stood on opposing sides of the escalating West Asia conflict.

Earlier in the summit, President Pezeshkian delivered a forceful address urging the BRICS bloc to take concrete action against unilateral pressure and step up as a global force for equity. "BRICS must take practical measures to counter unilateral and inhumane sanctions. The forum must stand as a voice for justice," said Pezeshkian.

By facilitating dialogue between Tehran and Abu Dhabi alongside its hosting of the summit, India underscored its growing role as a mediator capable of bringing conflicting regional powers to the negotiating table.

Declaration Backs UN Reforms, Condemns Terrorism

The BRICS countries adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, backing the aspirations of India and Brazil to play a greater role in the United Nations, including its Security Council, while strongly condemning the April 2025 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and calling for zero tolerance towards terrorism.

The declaration, adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, said China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, reiterated their support for the aspirations of Brazil and India to play a greater role in the UN, including its Security Council.

The BRICS leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to reforming the UN Security Council to make it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, with greater representation for developing countries.

On terrorism, the grouping condemned “in the strongest terms” the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, in which 26 people were killed and several others injured.

The declaration comes as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, with India's Chairship guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability." (ANI)