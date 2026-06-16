BJP MP Rahul Sinha stated his party will not get involved in TMC's internal disputes. He asserted that those found guilty in corruption cases, alleging Abhishek Banerjee's connection to scams, should be punished regardless of their position.

BJP Leaders on TMC Dispute and Corruption Probe

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rahul Sinha on Tuesday said his party would not get involved in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) internal dispute and asserted that those found guilty in corruption cases should be punished irrespective of their position. "We are not going to get involved in the TMC's fight. They should handle their internal squabble themselves," Sinha told ANI.

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Referring to TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, the BJP MP alleged that he was linked to several scams and said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) must have found some evidence during its investigation. "Abhishek Banerjee is connected to many scams. There is an ongoing investigation, and the ED must have found some evidence or the other. Those who have done such things, no matter how high a position they hold, should be punished," he said.

His remarks came after the ED questioned Abhishek Banerjee for nearly 11 hours in connection with the alleged primary school jobs scam case.

Earlier, BJP MP Ravi Kishan said those who had "misused or looted public money" would be held accountable. "A lot has happened in the last 15 years. They ruled Bengal and lived like kings. The government will not spare anyone who has done wrong. If you have misused or looted public money, you have to be accountable for that. This is not the old India before 2014. This is the new India. PM Modi has created it," Kishan told ANI.

Abhishek Banerjee Responds to Allegations

Speaking to the media after his questioning, Banerjee said he would continue to cooperate with the agency and appear whenever summoned.

The TMC leader also slammed the BJP, accusing it of breaking the regional party and indulging in post-poll violence. "I was questioned for 8-8.30 hours yesterday and for 11 hours today. This is a 2023 case, and I have appeared before the agency 10-12 times. I won't say whether there is political pressure or not. The less it is said about the BJP, the better it is. On one side, they break up our party and indulge in post-poll violence. Even if you slit my throat, I won't cower down. I will appear before the agency if they summon me even in the future," Banerjee said. (ANI)