BJP’s Historic Breakthrough in Kerala: 3 Seats Won | Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s Strong Message

BJP’s Historic Breakthrough in Kerala: 3 Seats Won
BJP shatters the Congress-CPM duopoly in Kerala! With 3 MLAs elected and strong second-place finishes, Rajeev Chandrasekhar declares the rise of a real alternative. Raising Kerala’s voice in the Assembly, delivering an anti-CPM mandate, and staying free from Congress influence. A new chapter begins in Kerala politics!
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