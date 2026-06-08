A man named Munna Kumar Singh was shot and seriously injured in Nisarpura village, Jehanabad. He is being treated at PMCH. Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter and have identified several suspects.

A man was shot and seriously injured in Bihar's Jehanabad district, police said on Sunday, adding that a special Investigation Team has been formed to apprehend the accused.

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According to Jehanabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Aparajit Lohan, the incident took place in Nisarpura village, where the victim was identified as Munna Kumar Singh.

Police form SIT, identify suspects

Speaking to ANI, SP Lohan said that police responded promptly after receiving information about the shooting and ensured that the injured man received medical attention. "A man was shot in Nisarpura village and was identified as Munna Kumar Singh. Following the necessary procedures, he was taken to the hospital and subsequently referred to PMCH, where he is currently undergoing treatment," the SP said.

The police official stated that further legal action would be initiated after receiving a formal complaint from the victim's family. He added that preliminary investigations and local inquiries have helped police identify several suspects allegedly linked to the incident.

"Further action will be taken upon receipt of a formal complaint from the family. Based on information gathered from the vicinity, we have identified four to five suspects. A Special Investigation Team has been constituted, and continuous raids are being conducted," SP Lohan said.

Police teams are carrying out searches at multiple locations to trace and arrest the accused persons.

Officials said efforts are underway to establish the motive behind the attack and determine the sequence of events leading to the shooting.

The condition of the injured man is being monitored at Patna Medical College and Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited as the investigation is in process. Police have been assured that all will be identified and brought to justice in accordance with the law.