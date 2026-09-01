The Bihar government is telling everyone to stay away from fish being caught in floodwaters. Officials say these fish have been swimming in contaminated water full of sewage, waste, and even decomposed bodies, making them extremely dangerous to eat.

Patna: A strange thing is happening in Bihar's rivers after the recent floods in Nepal. All sorts of unknown fish are showing up, and the Bihar government has issued a serious warning: eating them could be life-threatening.

These fish have travelled down the Trishuli river from Nepal into Bihar's Gandak and Kosi rivers. Reports from northern Bihar say that as the river levels rose, locals started catching huge, unusual fish that they had never seen before. The trouble started when people who ate this catch began falling sick and reporting health problems. This prompted the government to issue strict orders forbidding anyone from catching, selling, or eating these fish.

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The Bihar Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources Department explained the danger. These fish have been swimming in floodwaters contaminated with drainage waste, decomposed bodies, and other filth. This means they are likely carrying a huge number of dangerous germs and pathogens. The Nepal Police has also put out a similar alert for their citizens.

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The official advice is clear: do not eat any such fish until the flood situation is over and the environment returns to normal. If you have eaten these fish and experience symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, dizziness, or breathing trouble, you must go to the nearest health centre immediately. Authorities also requested that if you spot large numbers of these strange fish, you should inform the local Fisheries Officer or administration right away and ignore any fake news or rumours.

The problem started with landslides in Nepal's hilly areas, which washed enormous amounts of mud, rocks, logs, and waste into the rivers. On top of that, debris from broken bridges, remains of hydro-electric projects, vehicles, gas cylinders, and even dead bodies are flowing downstream. All this has massively increased the risk of infection in the water. Health experts are warning that if this contaminated floodwater mixes with wells and borewells, it could lead to a rapid outbreak of waterborne diseases like cholera, diarrhoea, typhoid, and hepatitis A and E.

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