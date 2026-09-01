Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a new policy for multi-task workers. The Assembly also discussed swine flu, the extension of a welfare scheme to urban areas, and damage caused by heavy rains in the state.

Policy for Multi-Task Workers

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday announced that the state government would formulate a policy for multi-task workers (MTWs) engaged across various government departments. Sukhu announced in the Assembly while responding to a question raised by Congress MLA R.S. Bali during the ongoing Monsoon Session. Bali pointed out that multi-task workers are engaged in several departments and said the government should consider a comprehensive policy for them instead of merely increasing their remuneration by Rs 500 or Rs 1,000. Responding to the issue, the Chief Minister said the government proposed to formulate a policy for such workers based on minimum wage standards.

Swine Flu Concerns Raised

The issue of swine flu was also raised in the House, with CM Sukhu saying that necessary guidelines had been issued to all health institutions across the state. The Chief Minister said the government regularly issues directions to health institutions regarding swine flu and other influenza-related illnesses and also undertakes research on the issue.

Regarding a reported swine flu death at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, Sukhu said the patient had been referred to IGMC from AIIMS Bilaspur. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur also raised concerns over swine flu and sought to raise the matter as a point of order. Although Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania did not allow it to be taken up as a formal point of order, he permitted the issue to be discussed in the House considering its importance.

Welfare Scheme Extended to Urban Areas

The Himachal Pradesh government will also extend the 'Mukhyamantri Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana' to urban areas, Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh said in the Assembly. The minister was responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Sanjay Rattan during Zero Hour.

Rattan pointed out that the annual income limit for BPL families and beneficiaries of the scheme had been increased to Rs 75,000 in rural areas, while the corresponding limit in urban areas remained at Rs 26,500. He demanded that the urban income ceiling be increased to Rs 1 lakh to enable more families to benefit from the scheme. Vikramaditya Singh said the government would review the issue and assured the House that efforts would be made to implement the scheme in urban areas.

Rain Damage Discussed

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said heavy rains had caused significant damage at several locations in the state, although the overall damage during the current monsoon was lower than last year. He said some areas had suffered severe damage and restoration work could take time. Efforts were underway to repair the damage caused by heavy rains in Parwanoo, he added.

Congress MLA Vinod Sultanpuri said Parwanoo and adjoining villages had suffered extensive damage, with the industrial area particularly affected by the heavy rainfall. He also pointed out that several industrial structures had allegedly been constructed over drainage channels and urged the government to take cognisance of such encroachments to prevent further damage during heavy rains. (ANI)

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