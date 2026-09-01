Karnataka DyCM G Parameshwara declared 101 taluks as drought-affected under Central norms. He said the situation will be reviewed in a week, and a memorandum will be sent to the Centre for relief after a full assessment is completed.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that 101 taluks have been declared drought-affected under Central norms and that the situation will be reviewed again after a week to identify additional areas eligible for drought declaration.

Parameshwara, who inspected drought-affected areas in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district, said the state government would discuss and decide on relief measures for farmers after completing the assessment.

101 Taluks Declared Drought-Affected

The State Revenue Minister said that declaring an area drought-affected under State norms alone would not make it eligible for relief, as drought declaration and assistance have to be processed in accordance with the Union Government's guidelines. "Accordingly, we have declared 101 taluks as drought-affected. We will review the situation again after a week, and any additional areas that meet the prescribed criteria will also be declared drought-affected," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister was speaking to the media after inspecting drought-affected areas at Kattemalalavadi village in Hunsur taluk today. "We will submit a comprehensive drought memorandum to the Union Government within the next two weeks. Thereafter, Central teams will visit the State and carry out an assessment. Relief funds will be released only after that process. We will not receive any drought relief from the Centre before this," he said.

State-Wide Assessment Underway

He said the Chief Minister was inspecting drought-affected areas in Gadag today, while he was reviewing the situation in Mysuru district. As directed by the Chief Minister, all Ministers are visiting the districts assigned to them to assess the drought situation. "After these inspections are completed, we will review the situation as a whole and decide what kind of assistance should be provided to farmers and what measures need to be taken regarding crop insurance," he said.

Parameshwara said maize crops had been affected by Downy Mildew, which is not currently covered under crop insurance. "We will have to speak to the insurance companies and explore what can be done in this regard. One of the reasons I have come here for the drought inspection today is to understand all these issues on the ground," he said.

Mitigation Measures and Weather Concerns

Referring to weather forecasts, the Deputy Chief Minister said international climate reports indicate that rainfall could largely cease by the first or second week of September. "We are facing this situation after 123 years due to El Nino. We cannot say with certainty that there will be further rainfall. Therefore, we will have to decide how best to support farmers in the coming days," he said.

Responding to a question on cloud seeding, Parameshwara said orders had already been issued to undertake the exercise and the technical team was making preparations. "We have to see how effective it will be. According to the technical assessment, it may not result in heavy rainfall, but could bring light showers. The experts have said that even such rainfall could help the crops. Based on this, we have agreed to go ahead with the exercise," he said.

Compensation for Commercial Crops

On tobacco crop losses in Hunsur and Periyapatna taluks, the Deputy Chief Minister said more than 16,000 hectares had been affected in Hunsur taluk alone this season. When asked whether the State Government would provide relief since commercial crops are not covered for compensation under the Union Government's norms, he said the issue would be discussed with the Chief Minister and in the Cabinet.

"After completing today's drought inspection, we will discuss the matter with the Chief Minister and in the Cabinet and decide what assistance can be extended to farmers. If 16,000 hectares have been affected in one taluk alone, the situation is likely to be similar in the six neighbouring taluks as well. We will discuss the issue comprehensively," he said.

Responding to a question on leaking Revenue Department buildings in Hunsur taluk, Parameshwara said he would seek details from the Deputy Commissioner. "If a proposal has already been submitted, we will examine it and take a decision on constructing a new building," he said.

Hunsur MLA Harish Gowda, KR Nagar MLA Ravishankar, former MLA HP Manjunath, Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, the Tahsildar and Agriculture Department officials were present. (ANI)