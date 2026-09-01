Guwahati's LGBI Airport has installed a new 570-metre Precision Approach Lighting System (PALS) to aid landings in low visibility. The upgrade aims to enhance operational safety and continuity, especially during the region's challenging monsoon season.

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport located in Borjhar, about 20-28 km from Guwahati and Dispur in Assam, has commissioned a new 570-metre Precision Approach Lighting System (PALS), marking an upgrade to its approach and landing infrastructure.

Enhancing Operations in Challenging Weather

The newly commissioned system is aimed at improving aircraft operations during low-visibility conditions by providing pilots with enhanced visual references while approaching the runway. Guwahati experiences seasonal weather challenges, including heavy monsoon rainfall and periods of reduced visibility, which can affect flight operations.

The new PALS extends the airport's approach lighting from the earlier 180 metres to 570 metres, enabling earlier runway acquisition and providing additional visual guidance to arriving aircraft. According to the airport, the upgraded system will enable pilots to identify the runway environment sooner during approach and assist them in maintaining proper alignment with the runway centreline. It is also expected to support flight operations during adverse weather conditions and improve operational continuity at the airport.

A Milestone in Aviation Safety

"The commissioning of the 570-metre Precision Approach Lighting System marks another important milestone in strengthening Guwahati Airport's airside infrastructure. The system enhances approach capability, improves operational continuity during challenging weather conditions and reinforces our commitment to maintaining high standards of aviation safety," an airport spokesperson said.

"We remain focused on delivering a safe, efficient and reliable travel experience for passengers and airline partners," the spokesperson added.

Modernisation and Regional Connectivity

The project involved planning, installation, calibration, testing and commissioning of the lighting system in accordance with applicable aviation safety and regulatory requirements. The lighting infrastructure and associated electrical systems were engineered and tested to ensure consistent visual guidance for aircraft during approach operations.

The airport said the initiative is part of its ongoing programme to modernise airside infrastructure, improve operational efficiency and strengthen aviation safety standards. As a key aviation gateway to Northeast India, LGBI Airport connects the region with major destinations across the country and abroad.

The airport said improved operational continuity during periods of reduced visibility could help minimise flight disruptions for passengers while supporting airlines through better schedule adherence and reducing diversion-related impacts. The commissioning of the 570-metre PALS is expected to further strengthen the airport's approach capability and contribute to safer and more dependable air connectivity for Assam and the wider Northeast region.