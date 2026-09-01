A 63-year-old British citizen from Kerala's Kollam, Sunanda Maniranjan, is missing after flash floods in Nepal. She was on a Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage and was last heard from on August 25. Her family has sought help from authorities.

A 63-year-old woman from Keralam's Kollam district has gone missing following flash floods in Nepal while she was travelling as part of a Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, her family said. The missing woman has been identified as Sunanda Maniranjan, a native of Konga in Paravur, Kollam.

According to her relatives, Sunanda was reportedly caught in the disaster while waiting for her visa to be stamped at an immigration office near the Tibetan Embassy. Sunanda, who is a British citizen and had been living in London with her family, had travelled to Nepal for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage. She had reportedly arrived in New Delhi from London on August 22 and subsequently travelled by flight to Kathmandu.

Family's Account of Last Contact

Her family last spoke to her on August 25. Since then, they have been unable to establish contact with her. Girija, Sunanda's sister, said the family was informed about the incident only on August 27, a day after the reported flash floods in Nepal. "Sunanda left the UK on the 22nd for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage. She was part of a group of 16 people, along with four guides," Girija said.

She said Sunanda had called her on the afternoon of August 25 and informed her that network connectivity would not be available once the group began climbing the mountains. "She called me on the afternoon of the 25th and told me that once they started climbing the mountains, there would be no network coverage and she might not be able to call," Girija said.

Search Efforts and Official Complaints

According to Girija, the family learnt about the disaster on August 27 and has not received any information about Sunanda since then. "The incident happened in Nepal on the 26th, but we came to know about it only on the 27th. Since then, we have had no information about her. We have tried calling her, but the calls are not connecting, and we have not received any calls from her either," she said.

Relatives said they were informed about Sunanda's disappearance after contacting the travel agency associated with the pilgrimage group. They said a missing-person complaint has been filed and the matter has also been brought to the attention of NORKA, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

Sunanda's two children, who are settled in the UK, are also reportedly trying to obtain information through the British Embassy. "Both of her children are settled in the UK, and they are also trying to contact various people and authorities to find out what happened. But so far, we have not received any information about her," Girija said.

Relatives said several other members of the pilgrimage group also remain unaccounted for following the flash floods. According to the family, 17 members of the pilgrimage group and five guides accompanying them are still missing.

Plea for Urgent Intervention

Sunanda had been working as a security officer at an airport in the UK before travelling for the pilgrimage. Her family has sought urgent intervention from the authorities and a detailed investigation to trace Sunanda and the other pilgrims who remain unaccounted for.

Further details regarding the whereabouts of the missing pilgrims are awaited. (ANI)