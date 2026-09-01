CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reviewed the Him-Chandigarh City project in Baddi, directing officials to start development soon. The plan includes a modern city with a 9 KM riverfront, better roads, and aims to boost the state's economy.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the proposed Him-Chandigarh City in the Baddi area, in the vicinity of Chandigarh. He said that the state government would commence the development of the new city shortly and directed the concerned officers to expedite all necessary formalities to ensure timely execution of the project.

Vision for the New City

The Chief Minister said that Him-Chandigarh City would be developed as a modern, well-planned and sustainable urban centre equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and essential civic amenities. He directed the officers to explore all possibilities for ensuring planned, sustainable and balanced development of the proposed city.

Key Infrastructure and Features

He also directed that a well-developed riverfront of 9 KM along the Sarsa River be incorporated into the project to enhance the city's aesthetic appeal and provide residents with a clean, attractive and recreational public space. He further emphasised the need to ensure robust and efficient road connectivity to and from the proposed city for seamless movement and better accessibility.

Economic Impact and State Revenue

Sukhu said that the proposed city would not only cater to the growing urban needs of the region but would also generate economic activity and contribute significantly to the revenue of the state.

Health Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil, Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani, Vice Chairman, HIMUDA, Yashwant Chajta, MLAs Ram Kumar and Ajay Solanki, Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar, Secretary Amarjeet Singh and other senior officers were also present in the meeting. (ANI)