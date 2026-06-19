Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said PM Modi has allocated a record railway budget of over Rs 10,000 crore for Bihar. He announced a new Chhapra-Delhi train and noted that locomotives made in Bihar are now being exported.

Record Budget for Bihar Railways

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allocated a record railway budget of more than Rs 10,000 crore for Bihar, highlighting a "new way" of development for the state's rail infrastructure.

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Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Patna, Vaishnaw said, "Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allocated a railway budget of more than 10,000 crore rupees for Bihar. Currently, railway projects worth about 1.15 lakh crore rupees are underway in Bihar. Railway development in the state is happening in a very new way."

New Projects to Boost Capacity

The Minister announced the commencement of several key projects aimed at boosting capacity in the region. "To increase the capacity of the entire Patna area, a new station with five new platforms is being built at Hardinge Park; it is undergoing complete development. Fatuha, located near Patna, is also seeing significant new development," he said.

New Chhapra-Delhi Express Train Launched

Vaishnaw also shared that a new connectivity milestone is being reached today with the launch of a new express train. "Today, a new express train will be launched from Chhapra to Delhi," the Minister added.

'Make in India' Success: Locomotives Exported

Highlighting the success of the 'Make in India' initiative in the railway sector, Vaishnaw noted that Bihar has become a hub for global exports. "Locomotives manufactured in Bihar are now being exported. Today, the 51st locomotive engine will be exported from the Marhowrah plant in Bihar to the African country of Guinea," he said.

MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy Welcomes New Service

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy welcomed the launch of the new train service, describing it as a long-pending demand of the people of Chhapra and the wider region.

"It's not a small thing; it reflects empathy and concern for Bihar. In a coalition government, large-scale projects are implemented periodically. There has been a long-standing demand from Chhapra. This project isn't just for people travelling to Chhapra; people often say the train goes from Chhapra to Delhi. It's about enabling our people to travel from Delhi to Chhapra and having a direct base station there. This was necessary because people often had to travel to Sonepur or Banaras just to get tickets. I believe that among various schemes, this train is a significant addition for the people of Saran and especially for the people of Bihar," Rudy said. (ANI)