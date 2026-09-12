Ayodhya is gearing up for its spectacular Deepotsav in November. The district administration has held a coordination meeting to assign responsibilities, with a special focus on city-wide cleanliness and robust security for the festival.

Renowned for its breathtaking Deepotsav celebrations, Ayodhya is once again gearing up to illuminate the city for a spectacular festival of lamps in November. To ensure seamless execution, the district administration recently held a coordination meeting to assign specific responsibilities across various departments, according to Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Kumar. Alongside the grand scale of the celebrations, authorities are placing a special emphasis on maintaining city-wide cleanliness throughout the festival.

Preparations and Responsibilities Assigned

"Preparations for Deepotsav in Ayodhya have already begun. Under that, a coordination meeting was held yesterday, in which the police administration and all other working institutions and departments were called. Responsibilities have been assigned to them. Discussions were held on how improvements can be made based on the experience from the previous time. This year too, a grand Deepotsav will be organised in Ayodhya. Preparations for it are underway," he said.

He added that preparations for the 14-Kosi and 5-Kosi Parikrama are also being reviewed, with instructions issued to all concerned departments. "Instructions have been given to everyone. Special attention will be paid to the cleanliness of the entire city around Diwali... Instructions have also been given to complete the ongoing construction work there in advance, keeping in view the programs to be held at the ghats and Ram ki Paidi," he added.

Security Arrangements

Ayodhya Range DIG Somen Berma also said that security preparations have commenced ahead of the festivities. "Robust security arrangements are in place to ensure there are no inconveniences regarding traffic or general safety," he said.

About Deepotsav Celebration

Every year, the city of Ayodhya comes alive with Deepotsav, which is celebrated to commemorate the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after fourteen years of exile. During Deepotsav, millions of earthen lamps illuminate the ghats of the Saryu River, temples, and streets, creating a mesmerising sight that attracts visitors from around the world.

In 2025, Lakhs of diyas were illuminated along the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya as part of the grand Deepotsav celebration here, which led to Ayodhya's 'Deepotsav' setting a new Guinness World record with over 22.23 lakh diyas lit up. (ANI)