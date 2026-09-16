Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary surveyed flood-devastated regions, with floods surpassing 2016 levels and displacing 50 lakh people. The Centre assured full assistance as the state provides initial relief.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan, alongside Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, on Wednesday conducted an extensive ground survey of flood-affected regions in Bihar and assured full assistance from the Central Government to help the state tide over the crisis.

Damage Surpasses 2016 Flood Levels

Assessing the devastation caused to rural livelihoods in Hajipur, Chouhan stated that water levels in several areas surpassed the peak levels witnessed during the severe 2016 floods, leaving nearly 50 lakh people displaced across the state. "They are saying that the water level was one foot higher than even the 2016 floods. We can see that the banana and maize crops here have been ruined and completely destroyed due to being submerged for more than 10 consecutive days. People had to abandon their homes—nearly 50 lakh (5 million) people across Bihar. Crops have been damaged, houses have been damaged, and some people are also reporting loss of livestock," Chouhan told reporters.

Centre and State Coordinate Relief Measures

The Union Minister highlighted that he was deputed to Bihar on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assess the ground reality firsthand, adding that central teams are already taking stock of the losses. "Under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary ji, the state government is actively engaged in providing every possible relief to the public. As immediate assistance, they have begun transferring an amount of Rs 7,000 per family. However, observing the catastrophic scale and severity of this flood, I have arrived on behalf of the Central Government upon the instructions of the Prime Minister. Today, along with the Deputy Chief Minister, we are taking stock of the ground reality across various districts, speaking with the people, assessing crop status, and visiting the fields," Chouhan said.

He noted that specialised teams from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Rural Development have been deployed across affected districts, while an additional inter-ministerial Central team will also visit the state soon.

Full Central Support Assured

"The state government is doing everything with full efficiency for relief operations. I saw that medical teams are even traveling by boats to treat people, and food distribution arrangements are in place. On behalf of the Central Government, I assure the people of Bihar that we will stand firmly with the state government to help everyone overcome this crisis. Based on the proposal sent for NDRF assistance regarding damage to roads, houses, and crops, the Centre will extend all possible support," he affirmed.

Bihar CM Appreciates Central Assistance

Expressing gratitude to the Centre, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the joint inspection will continue across several severely affected districts. "I express my gratitude to the honourable Shivraj ji for coming during this time of distress for Bihar. He is constantly discussing what assistance can be provided after meeting the affected people. He inspected the condition of crops and roads, and is continuously surveying the areas," Choudhary said.

"We will now be visiting several districts, including Munger and Bhagalpur, and will also hold a comprehensive review meeting. Financial assistance has already been initiated by the state government. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for sending a special delegation team. After completing a comprehensive assessment, the Centre will ensure that all possible cooperation is extended to Bihar," the Chief Minister added.

Earlier, on Tuesday, CM Chaudhary inaugurated an ex-gratia relief distribution program at the 'Sankalp' auditorium at the Public Servants' Residence, transferring Rs 579.23 crore via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), providing Rs 7,000 per family directly into the bank accounts of 8,27,472 flood-affected families. (ANI)