Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has hit back at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's criticism of the state's economy, asserting that the Yogi Adityanath government has created nearly 9.5 lakh government jobs and provided numerous other opportunities.

Rajbhar Counters Akhilesh on Job Numbers

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday hit back at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, asserting that the state administration has generated nearly 9.5 lakh government jobs for youth. Addressing the media, Rajbhar stated that Akhilesh Yadav was ill-informed regarding the administration's employment statistics and urged him to review official figures.

“Akhilesh ji may not be aware of the facts, and he should get the information... More than 9.5 lakh government jobs have been provided under Yogi ji’s government. Around 58,000 Panchayat assistants have also received employment,” Rajbhar told ANI.

The minister further pointed out that over two lakh individuals have accessed collateral-free, interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to launch businesses, alongside regular statewide job fairs. Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister said, “More than 2 lakh young people have benefited from loans of up to Rs 5 lakh without guarantees or interest to start businesses. Employment fairs are also being organised to provide jobs to young people..."

Akhilesh Yadav's 'Zero GDP' Attack

Earlier in September, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central and state governments over economic projections, asserting that the ground reality of rampant unemployment, rising inflation, and deteriorating civic infrastructure contradicts official GDP growth estimates Addressing reporters, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister questioned the credibility of the projected growth rate, stating that economic metrics must reflect the lived realities of common citizens.

SP chief Said, "However, today when there is rampant unemployment, no jobs available, high inflation, expensive petrol and diesel—to the point where petrol has to be blended—and you still haven't been able to fix basic issues, it means the GDP figure you are projecting is not the real GDP."

Yadav stated that the prevailing economic distress gives the impression of zero actual growth. "It feels as though GDP growth might even be zero. 'Zero GDP' means things are merely stagnant—carrying on just as they were before without any significant progress or transformation," he remarked.

Highlighting the condition of infrastructure and public services in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav cited his visit to the region as an example of administrative neglect. "We have come to Bidhuna today. The four-lane road ended where it was previously built; it could not be extended any further. Potholes have covered the roads. The ambulance service has been degraded; the Dial 100 police emergency service has been ruined. The police are merely committing injustice and looking for where to exploit people," Yadav alleged. (ANI)