1 13 Image Credit : Asianet News

UPI MDR Charges Explained For Payments Over 2000 Rupees

From October 15, 2026, some merchants will have to pay a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI payments over ₹2,000. However, this charge is not for regular customers. Small businesses are also kept out of this rule. People have many questions about this new system. Here’s a simple breakdown of who pays the charge, how much it is, and the rules for small businesses.