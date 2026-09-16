A 30-year-old woman in Sikar alleged her neighbour secretly filmed her and later raped her under threats of making the video public. Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the charges.

A 30-year-old woman in Sikar has accused her neighbour of raping her after threatening to release obscene photos and videos. Police said a named case has been registered against the accused and an inspector-rank officer is investigating.

According to the woman’s complaint, the neighbour allegedly recorded an obscene video of her without her knowledge. He later began blackmailing her, threatening to circulate the video if she did not comply with his demands.

The woman said the accused raped her while continuing to threaten exposure of the video.

Disclosure To Husband

Distressed by repeated pressure, the woman informed her husband about the incident. Following her disclosure, police registered the case and began investigating the allegations.

Authorities confirmed the investigation is being handled at a senior level, with evidence collection and witness statements underway.