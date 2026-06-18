A five-year-old boy died in Bengaluru Rural after a compound wall collapsed on children playing nearby. Another child was seriously injured in the incident, while police launched an investigation into the condition of the structure.

A five-year-old boy lost his life after a compound wall collapsed on children playing nearby in Bengaluru Rural district. The incident took place within the Bagalur police station limits, in Bandikodigehalli near Bengaluru North taluk.

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According to reports, the incident occurred around 6:30 PM when three local children were playing near the gate of a compound. The wall suddenly collapsed, trapping the children under heavy bricks and cement slabs.

Boy Dies on Spot, Another Child Injured

The victim, identified as five-year-old Afeen, suffered serious head injuries and died at the spot. Another child, Samanvi, was severely injured in the collapse and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Locals informed police that the compound wall was reportedly in poor condition and had a large crack before the incident. Residents raised concerns over possible negligence, stating that the damaged structure appeared unsafe.

Police Begin Investigation Into Wall Collapse

After receiving information, officers from Bagalur police station reached the spot and started an investigation. Afeen’s body was sent for post-mortem examination, while officials continued monitoring the condition of the injured child.

Police are looking into the condition of the compound wall and the responsibility of the owner. The incident has left residents of Bandikodigehalli grieving, with locals demanding action against negligence involving unsafe structures.