An 18-year-old Indian tourist, Romanch Mahajan, lost his life in a tragic horse carriage accident at New York’s Central Park. The incident occurred after a horse lost control, sparking fresh debate over carriage safety.

An 18-year-old Indian tourist, Romanch Mahajan, died in a tragic accident at New York City’s Central Park after the horse carriage he was riding in overturned. The incident took place last Wednesday around 3 PM local time, leaving his family and friends devastated.

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Romanch, who was visiting the US on a tourist visa, suffered severe head injuries after being thrown out of the carriage. He was immediately taken to a hospital, but doctors could not save him. Two other passengers travelling in the carriage escaped without injuries.

Horse Ran Out of Control After Driver Stepped Away

According to reports, the horse named Sampson, a 7-year-old animal, became frightened after the carriage driver briefly stepped away to click a picture of the passengers. The horse suddenly panicked and started running through the park.

The driver tried to chase the speeding horse but was unable to stop it. As the carriage moved uncontrollably, two passengers managed to jump out. Moments later, the carriage collided with another horse-drawn vehicle, causing Romanch to fall and suffer fatal injuries.

Incident Sparks Fresh Calls to Ban Horse Carriages

The tragic death has renewed demands from animal rights activists and the Central Park Conservancy to end horse carriage rides in New York City. Supporters are calling for the quick passage of the “Rider’s Law”, which aims to phase out horse carriages.

The controversy comes just days after another horse collapsed and died in the park. The horse carriage workers’ union called the driver leaving the animal unattended a serious mistake. The carriage owner has suspended the employee indefinitely.

Authorities have confirmed that Sampson will be removed from the area, while police continue their investigation into the accident.