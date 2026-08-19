Tamil Nadu CM Vijay threatened to release corruption files from the previous DMK regime amid a heated exchange in the Assembly over alleged road-laying irregularities. The ruckus saw the ruling TVK and opposition DMK trade allegations.

CM Vijay threatens to release DMK 'corruption files'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday warned that he would reveal alleged corruption-related files from the previous DMK government at an "appropriate time", as a heated exchange broke out between Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly over alleged irregularities in road-laying works. The ruckus erupted during a discussion on alleged irregularities in the laying of roads, with members of the ruling TVK and opposition DMK trading allegations.

Intervening in the proceedings, Chief Minister Vijay said, "I will reveal the corruption files from the previous DMK regime at an appropriate time. I have two files on my desk. Don't force me to do it now."

Clash over CM's office relocation tender

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a sharp exchange broke out in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly between DMK MLA EV Velu and Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna over alleged irregularities in a Rs 5.54-crore tender issued for relocating the Chief Minister's Office, with the TVK minister dismissing the allegations as based on inaccurate newspaper reports.

DMK leader Velu pointed to the report on the tender process, claiming that the Rs 5.54-crore tender for shifting the Chief Minister's Office was not published online. "Shouldn't the Chief Minister simply continue working from the existing room? Because of the Chief Minister's relocation, people attached to the Secretariat association are saying that they have no place to eat or rest. They are asking, 'Where are we supposed to go if the Chief Minister takes over this space?' The Chief Minister should take this into consideration," Velu said.

Responding, Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna dismissed the allegations as an attempt to plant doubt while appearing sympathetic. "He said that the tender was reported in a private newspaper. If we look at all the newspaper reports published over the past five years, there have been reports to such an extent that one could say that corruption alone has taken place in this department," said Arjuna. (ANI)