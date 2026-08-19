Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh hit out at former minister Satyendar Jain following his arrest in a DJB tender case, accusing the previous AAP government of corruption. The current government also launched new electric buses for the city.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday hit out at former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain following his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) tendering process, accusing the previous AAP government of corruption.

He has been arrested in an ACB FIR registered on 11.05.2024 under Sections 7, 7A, 9, 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) read with Sections 42, 409, 418, 120-B IPC.

Pankaj Singh said, "Those who merely fooled the people of Delhi for 11 years--making false promises about drinking water, healthcare, and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC)--are now accusing us of corruption. Yet, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report states that they engaged in corruption in every single area."

Delhi Govt Launches New EV Fleet, Enhances Women's Safety

Meanwhile, speaking at an event where Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu flagged off new electric buses and launched EV services, Singh also highlighted measures taken to improve women's safety in public transport. "We have launched dedicated buses for women. We have identified isolated areas and ensured security there. Currently, 56 buses are operational, and we will increase the number as needed," he said.

CM Gupta on Emission-Free Transport

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government was working to expand emission-free public transport and reduce pollution. "The Delhi Government is continuously working towards its promise of providing emission-free transportation. A large part of our government bus fleet is now electric, and we are adding more EVs every month to make Delhi cleaner and greener," she said.

Gupta said new routes, including women-only routes and the Delhi-Karnal inter-state route, would benefit commuters. "Today, we have also started new routes, including women-only routes and buses, benefiting women and girl students. The new Delhi-Karnal inter-state route will also benefit daily commuters. We are committed to providing better facilities to Delhi and reducing pollution through expanding EV transportation," she added. (ANI)