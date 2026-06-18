A viral video from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, shows a man allegedly posing as a police sub-inspector being detained near the Collectorate. Officials grew suspicious after he failed to provide any official documents or proof of appointment.

A man was allegedly detained near the Mirzapur Collectorate in Uttar Pradesh after locals and officials raised questions over his police uniform and identity. The incident reportedly gained attention after people became suspicious about his appearance and actions, leading authorities to intervene.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The man allegedly claimed that he had arrived to join duty at a women’s police station. However, when officials asked him to provide proof of his appointment and identity, he failed to show any official documents.

No Appointment Letter or Police ID Found

According to reports, the accused could not produce an appointment letter, police identity card, or any other documents confirming his claim of being a police sub-inspector. Following this, officials took him into custody for further questioning.

A video related to the incident has also circulated on social media, drawing attention from users who questioned how such a situation occurred. Authorities have not confirmed the man’s identity or the motive behind allegedly posing as a police officer.

Police Launch Investigation Into Matter

Police have started an investigation to verify the claims and gather more details about the case. Officials are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether any offence was committed.

Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation. Authorities have urged people not to jump to conclusions until the inquiry is completed.