A man’s viral social media post recounts him paying Rs 21,000 after his girlfriend hit a BMW. She had been driving to prove a point about feminism and women’s capabilities. This unverified story has sparked a widespread online debate about equality, financial responsibility in relationships, and accountability.

A man’s account of paying Rs 21,000 after his girlfriend hit a BMW while driving has gone viral on social media, sparking a lively debate over feminism, equality, relationships and who should pay when a driving mishap occurs.

The story was shared on X by Ankit Pandey, who recalled an incident involving his girlfriend during their college days. According to Pandey, after graduation, she joined JPMorgan and became increasingly vocal about feminism. He said their conversations frequently turned into debates over gender roles and what women could or could not do.

Pandey recalled one such discussion during a drive in heavy traffic. He wrote, “I’ll drive. Don’t think women can’t drive in traffic.” He handed her the keys, but the drive soon took an unexpected turn. According to his post, she drove for some time before hitting a BMW. The BMW owner subsequently asked for Rs 21,000, which Pandey said he ended up paying.

Pandey later added that his girlfriend moved to Australia for her career, while he stayed back and started his own startup. Looking back, he said the most amusing part was not the amount itself, but the irony that she wanted to prove she could handle everything independently, yet he ultimately paid the bill.

He wrote, “I once paid Rs 21,000 because my girlfriend wanted to prove a point about feminism.”

The post quickly attracted reactions from X users, with many focusing on the question of whether the girlfriend should have contributed to the repair bill. One user remarked, “The 21K wasn’t the expensive part, learning that some debates are best left unanswered was.” Another called it “the ultimate luxury” to prove a point using someone else’s money.

Others argued that the bill should have been split, with one user saying, “Probably should have split it and she should have offered at least.”

The viral story has therefore become less about the Rs 21,000 BMW bill and more about how people interpret equality, responsibility and relationships.

The claims originate from a social media post and have not been independently verified.