    Bengaluru Police registers FIR against BJP's Amit Malviya over tweet on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

    Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said that the case was filed after seeking a legal opinion. Speaking to reporters, the Congress minister said, "BJP always cries whenever they are asked to face the law. They have a problem following the law of the land."

    Karnataka Congress leader Ramesh Babu on Wednesday (June 28) filed an FIR against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya at Bengaluru's High Grounds Police Station for his tweets on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Congress leader filed a case against Malviya and the FIR was registered under sections 153A, 120b, 505(2), 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

    Though it is unclear based on what tweets the FIR was filed, Amit Malviya recently shared a video on Rahul Gandhi's US visit and alleged that he is playing an 'insidious game'.

    Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said that the case was filed after seeking a legal opinion. Speaking to reporters, the Congress minister said, "BJP always cries whenever they are asked to face the law. They have a problem following the law of the land."

    "I want to ask the the party that which part of the FIR has been filed with a mala fide intention. We have done it after taking legal advice and if they think that it is of wrong intention, face us legally," Kharge said.

    Reacting to Priyank Kharge, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said that the case is politically motivated and they will challenge it in the court for justice.

    In a tweet, the BJP MP said, "The FIR filed against Sri @amitmalviya is politically motivated. Plain and simple. Case is registered under 153A and 505(2) of IPC for his alleged statement against Rahul Gandhi. Both the above sections deal with promoting enmity between groups. So, what is Rahul Gandhi? An individual or a group or a class. We will challenge this in the court & ensure justice."

