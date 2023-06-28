Assam floods: Situation grim ahead of Eid Al Adha; over 60,000 people displaced, 93 villages affected

Assam floods: Currently, 115 relief camps are operating across the state sheltering 713 people. Authorities have set up 106 relief distribution centres with 44 in Barpeta, 30 in Nalbari, 26 in Bajali.

The flood situation in Assam on Wednesday (June 28) remained grim as hundreds of people are displaced in the state’s Barpeta district. More than 67,000 people from 93 villages in Barpeta district are affected. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, 225 hectares of cropland in Barpeta district is currently inundated.

It is reportedly said that in the last 48 hours, three children died in the district after drowning in flood waters taking the state death toll to six. A resident of Shilla village in Barpeta district said that the people are facing difficulty as the houses are affected due to flood water.

Speaking to a news agency, a resident said, "It's Eid tomorrow but we are facing great difficulty as our houses are affected due to flood water. Even the Eidgah Maidan is inundated. The price of vegetables is also rising."

Earlier on Tuesday, the flood situation improved as the water level of Brahmaputra and tributaries receded at many places. The rivers were not flowing above the danger mark anywhere in Assam, an official said.

However, one more person died and the death toll increased to six, according to ASDMA. The death took place in Barpeta district, which remains the worst-hit district in Assam. As of Tuesday, 11 districts remain flood-affected: Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, and Tamulpur.

In all, 1,21,247 people comprising 55,688 men, 54,954 women and 10,605 children are reeling under the impact of floods in 11 districts of the state, down from 1,55,896 on Monday, according to ASDMA.