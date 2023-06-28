WATCH: Iron pillar grid in Karnataka's Hubballi collapses in middle of busy road

In the video, the pillar is seen supporting an overhead railway bridge, tilting and then collapsing all at once, missing a water tanker and a motorist. No one was harmed during the incident.

Several motorists and vehicles had a narrow escape as an iron pillar grid collapsed in the middle of a busy road in Karnataka, showed a video, raising questions on the quality of infrastructure in the state. The incident was reported from Hubballi, the commercial hub of Karnataka, on Tuesday afternoon around 12:30.

In the video, the pillar is seen supporting an overhead railway bridge, tilting and then collapsing all at once, missing a water tanker and a motorist. No one was harmed during the incident.

Reacting to this, the southwestern railway issued a statement and said, "Height gauge has been installed with a vertical clearance of 4.2m for protecting the Railway bridge no 253."

"It is suspected that some vehicle had hit the height gauge in the preceding nights and the structure had got further weakened and due to vibrations of road vehicles, the structure tilted on one side and subsequently fell down," the statement further said.

"The structure has been removed and new height gauge shall be provided. Further, rumble strips and additional signages shall be provided on the road immediately," it further added.

