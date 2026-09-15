Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off India's first salt container train from Shivlakha and inaugurated four Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals in Gujarat's Kutch and Bhuj regions to improve the logistics of salt transportation.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday virtually flagged off the country's first salt container train from Shivlakha and inaugurated four Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals in Gujarat's Kutch and Bhuj regions.

Innovation in Salt Transportation

Speaking on the occasion, Vaishnaw said, "Salt is something every household needs, whether it's a middle-class family or even the poorest family. It's an essential item that has to reach every home."

He explained the logistical challenges faced earlier in transporting salt from Kutch to the rest of the country. "When they loaded it into railway wagons to take the salt produced in other parts of Gujarat to every corner of the country, the wagon weighed more than the salt itself. Then, salt tends to absorb moisture. So by the time it got to where it had to go, it would be completely soaked. Getting off, loading, unloading—all sorts of problems used to come up," he said.

"That's why we're looking at how to properly transport salt by train and railway. This innovation program today is all about that. A special container has been made for the salt. It's a stainless steel container," the Minister added.

Highlighting the launch, he said, "Today from Shivlakha, the country's first new salt container train will depart today."

Boosting Infrastructure with Gati Shakti

Speaking further on infrastructure integration, Vaishnaw said, "Another special thing is that the Honourable Prime Minister has always urged us to connect the railways with all other modes of transport. Highways, railways, and waterways—they should all be connected. With this in mind, they introduced the Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal policy in 2021. With this policy, joining the railways has become really simple. It's great to see that 150 Gatishakti cargo terminals have been built across the country so far, are already up and running, and the whole country is benefiting from them."

He further stated, "Today, the Gatishakti Cargo Terminal at Bhimasar Devaliya and Chandisar. These 4 Gatishakti cargo terminals are located in the Kutch and Bhuj areas. This will be dedicated to the nation here today."

(ANI)