A 22-year-old daily wage worker, Hulagappa, was electrocuted to death while working on a power pole in Ballari. Locals allege he shouted for help for 15 minutes. Family accuses BESCOM officials and a contractor of negligence for the tragedy.

A 22-year-old daily wage worker was electrocuted to death while carrying out repair work on a power pole near Dhyana Mandira, close to Sanganakal village in Ballari district. The deceased has been identified as Hulagappa, 22, a resident of Yarragudi village.

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He had come for the work on a daily wage basis for a BESCOM-related repair job. While climbing the electric pole to work, current reportedly passed through the line, and he died hanging from the pole, officials said.

Eyewitnesses Recount Tragic Moments

According to eyewitnesses, Hulagappa shouted "save, save "for about 15 minutes while struggling to save his life. Other workers present at the spot tried to rescue him but were unable to do so and stood helpless, they said.

Allegations of Negligence and Demand for Action

Locals have alleged that no concerned officials or linemen were present at the spot when the incident occurred. They also alleged that the work was carried out without obtaining an LC (Line Clear) to completely shut off the power supply.

Due to this, family members and locals have accused BESCOM officials and the labour contractor of negligence, saying it led to the tragedy. They have demanded strict action against those responsible. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Ballari Rural Police have registered a case and taken up an investigation.