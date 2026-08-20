Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlighted MSMEs as a key driver of economic growth at the RAMP programme, stressing better access to skills, technology, finance and digital markets for small businesses.

Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi, was also a participant in the RAMP Mega Capacity Building Programme. Her speech emphasized the increasing significance of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in building up the economy of the city. She opined that MSMEs have become an important economic power in the era of Narendra Modi’s prime ministership and that more opportunities need to be created for small businesses in Delhi.

The Chief Minister noted that the government was concerned about developing entrepreneurship in terms of skill, technology, financing and market aspects.

MSMEs to Play a Larger Role in Economic Development of Delhi

According to Rekha Gupta, MSMEs make considerable contribution to the economy of the city in terms of employment generation, production and economic activities and hence should not be regarded as small enterprises.

She spoke about the necessity of fostering business activities in Delhi and appealed to all investors, entrepreneurs, start-ups and industries to take part in the development of the city. She stated that private business participation would be vital for making Delhi a developed city.

Skills, Technology and Finance Take Center Stage

Four major areas were highlighted by the Chief Minister to strengthen the MSME ecosystem of Delhi. These include skills, technology, finance and markets. She stated that by having more access to these elements, small businesses could enhance their capacity and enter newer markets.

The RAMP scheme is also concerned about making the MSMEs more competitive by means of technology improvements, digitalization, capacity building, finance and market access.

RAMP Scheme – What Is It?

RAMP is an acronym for Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance. This is a Central Sector Scheme supported by the World Bank which runs from 2022 to 2027 to raise the performance level of MSMEs. This programme has a total cost of ₹6,062.45 crores.

New Possibilities with Digital Markets

Market access is yet another major part of the plan. Under the MSME TEAM Initiative, micro and small businesses have been asked to adopt digital marketing as a means of tapping into broader markets.

This includes support in getting businesses listed on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), as well as digital cataloging and e-commerce participation.

Call for Partnership from CM

She called upon investors, startup founders, entrepreneurs and business leaders to join hands in developing Delhi’s economy. According to her, only through joint efforts would the dream of a developed Delhi be fulfilled.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the Delhi minister, MSME entrepreneurs, startup founders and industry delegates were also present in the programme. She re-emphasized that building up the small businesses would play an important role in unlocking Delhi’s full economic potential and developing it further.