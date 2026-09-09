Congress leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh condemned the killing of a Manipur musician in Delhi as 'racial discrimination'. The victim, C Vikram Singh, was allegedly beaten to death by a mob after objecting to noise. Seven people have been arrested.

Congress Condemns Killing, Alleges Racial Discrimination

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh has condemned the alleged killing of a 54-year-old musician from Manipur in Delhi, calling it an act of "racial discrimination" and demanding a fair and time-bound investigation into the incident. Reacting to the tragic death of C Vikram Singh, Meghachandra Singh added that the culprit should be punished as per the law of the land.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, the Congress leader said, "I strongly condemn this. An innocent civilian was killed in Delhi. It is racial discrimination... It is a lawless capital... We stand for justice and want a fair, time-bound investigation, and the culprit should be punished as per the law of the land..."

The Fatal Assault

C Vikram Singh, a well-known musician and music teacher from Manipur, was allegedly assaulted by a group of eight people outside his residence in southeast Delhi's Kilokari after he objected to noise and commotion near his home. The incident occured at around 11:30 pm on September 6, when Vikram Singh went downstairs from his residence to object to loud noise and nuisance caused by delivery boys and local dhaba staff.

According to his wife, Joshna Chongtham, a simple request to lower the volume escalated into fatal violence. Singh was chased back up to his doorstep and brutally beaten with fists and heavy blows by a mob of eight men before they fled when family members opened the door. Suffering from severe breathlessness and a rapid drop in blood pressure, Singh was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital emergency room, where he succumbed to his injuries at 6:00 AM on Monday, September 7.

Arrests Made in Connection with Musician's Death

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, seven people and a juvenile were arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the case. Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are investigating the circumstances and motive behind the assault. (ANI)