Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the progress of investment proposals from Advantage Assam 2.0. He met with companies in cement, power, and energy sectors to address bottlenecks and directed departments to fast-track project implementation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday chaired a meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati to review the progress and implementation status of investment proposals committed during Advantage Assam 2.0.

Review of Key Sectors and Companies

Sarma in the meeting took stock of the progress of investments across key sectors, including cement, power and renewable energy, and reviewed the status of projects being undertaken by various leading companies. He held detailed discussions with functionaries of the concerned companies to understand the challenges and bottlenecks, if any, affecting the timely execution of their projects. Among the companies whose projects and issues were reviewed during the meeting were Ambuja Cements, Star Cement, Dalmia Cement, Adani Power, SJVN Green Energy Limited, Hinduja Group, Greenko Energies Pvt. Ltd., NEEPCO and NLC India Renewables, among others.

CM Directs Fast-Tracking of Projects

Taking note of the issues raised by the companies, the Chief Minister directed the concerned departments to take prompt and coordinated remedial measures to resolve the bottlenecks and facilitate the expeditious implementation of the committed investments. He stressed the need for continuous engagement between the Government and investors so that legitimate issues affecting project execution are addressed in a time-bound manner. He also called for a coordinated approach to facilitate fast-tracking the investment proposals.

The Chief Minister also directed the PWD (Roads) to ensure the construction and improvement of good-quality road connectivity leading to project sites, wherever required, so that inadequate infrastructure does not impede the progress of industrial and investment projects.

Focus on Economic Growth and Employment

Sarma reiterated that the Government’s priority is to ensure that the investment commitments made under Advantage Assam 2.0 translate into actual projects on the ground, generating employment, stimulating economic activity and creating sustained opportunities for the people of Assam. He said that timely execution of these projects would contribute significantly to accelerating industrialisation and strengthening the State’s socio-economic development.

Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Minister Bimal Bora, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister KK Dwivedi, and senior officers of the concerned departments were present at the meeting. (ANI)