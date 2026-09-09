A young woman's attempt at the viral 'phone stick' trend resulted in a near-disaster as her phone was trapped by closing metro doors. The video of her panicked reaction went viral, leading the Delhi Metro to issue a stern warning against such dangerous filming practices on its premises.

In a hilarious yet nerve-wracking moment caught on camera, a young woman attempting the popular ‘phone stick’ trend at a bustling metro station nearly lost her device to the transit system's automated doors.

The ‘Phone Stick’ has become the latest trend among the younger generation of content creators eager to capture cinematic, moving-shot transitions for their social media feeds. Armed with extended selfie sticks or magnetic mounts, users routinely plant their devices dangerously close to transit tracks or platform edges to record sleek, fast-paced videos of themselves.

The trend has been taking over feeds across Instagram Reels, with influencers and creators finding increasingly creative and often risky ways to film their daily commutes. However, the trend’s growing popularity has also raised concerns over safety, as creators often risk their phones and personal safety for the perfect shot.

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Girl’s Phone Stick Goes Wrong

As ‘Phone Stick ' has become a trending phenomenon, the clips of mishaps and near-misses have started circulating on social media, and one such video has grabbed the internet's attention, showing just how fast a creative concept can turn into a comic disaster at a metro station.

In the footage, the young woman was seen positioning her phone right along the sliding door to capture a sleek entry transition. However, instead of the smooth cinematic shot that so many creators pull off online, her timing went comically wrong as the metro doors slid back open, trapping the device between the doors.

The young woman visibly panicked, fearing she might either lose her phone or shatter its screen against the moving metal mechanism. Fortunately, her panic was short-lived, as the train doors slid back to close a few seconds later, releasing the device completely unscathed.

Since the trend has taken centre stage on social media, the young woman was apparently attempting to replicate the exact style of seamless transition videos that routinely rack up millions of views across Instagram Reels.

Though the girl managed to retrieve her phone without a single scratch, the clip has quickly become a cautionary tale and a fan-favourite viral moment.

Delhi Metro, Issues Warning Over ‘Phone Stick’

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has already issued strict warnings against performing such risky stunts on transit grounds, stating that the transit authority noted that fixing or pasting mobile devices to train windows, doors, and tracks is strictly prohibited on metro premises.

"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has noticed that some social media content creators are pasting their mobile phones on the Metro train windows and shooting videos with the moving train," the statement read.

"This act can cause inconvenience or even Injury to other passengers and can damage the mobile phone devices of the users."

"DMRC authorities are viewing this with all seriousness, and if any content creator is caught indulging in such a shoot, necessary action shall be taken."

"Therefore, the content creators are hereby directed to not shoot such videos within the Delhi Metro premises," the DMRC added.

The ‘Phone Stick’ trend has started in a major way across Indian transit networks, transforming busy platforms into impromptu low-budget film sets.

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