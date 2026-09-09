Former Nagaon District Commissioner Debashis Sarma and journalists Lenin Saurav Bora and Gunjan Kalita joined the BJP in Assam. State BJP president Dilip Saikia welcomed them, stating their entry will strengthen the party's base and outreach.

Former Nagaon District Commissioner and administrative officer Debashis Sarma, along with journalists Lenin Saurav Bora and Gunjan Kalita, formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam on Tuesday.

The three joined the party at a ceremony held at BJP Assam Pradesh headquarters at Vajpayee Bhawan in Basistha, in the presence of Assam BJP president and Darrang-Udalguri MP Dilip Saikia and several senior party leaders.

BJP Welcomes New Members

Welcoming the new members, Saikia said their entry into the party would strengthen the BJP's organisational base and its connect with people across the state.

According to a statement issued by the BJP Assam Pradesh, Saikia said the joining of individuals connected with society through different professional and public spheres would further strengthen the party's organisational foundation and social outreach in Assam.

State President Highlights Newcomers' Strengths

Speaking about Debashis Sarma, Saikia highlighted his experience in public administration, social service and the cultural sphere. Sarma, who recently resigned from government service, had served as Nagaon District Commissioner.

Saikia said Sarma's administrative experience, public connect and commitment to public service would bring fresh energy and strength to the BJP. He also welcomed the joining of journalists Lenin Saurav Bora and Gunjan Kalita, noting their experience in the media and journalism. Saikia said their decision to enter politics and work through the BJP was a significant development and would further expand the party's engagement with different sections of society.

Party's Vision and Call to Action

He said the BJP would continue to work with renewed determination for the development and welfare of the people of Assam, while highlighting the development work carried out under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"BJP is not merely a political party; it is a formidable national force relentlessly working for the progress and transformation of the nation and Assam," Saikia said, according to the release.

The party leadership called upon the new members to work with dedication and adhere to the BJP's ideology, principles and organisational discipline. They were also urged to strengthen the party's grassroots connect and contribute to Assam's development and public welfare.