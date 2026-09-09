YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet Parchur constituency leaders to discuss party strategy. The party has also demanded Education Minister Nara Lokesh's resignation and a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the DSC 2025 teacher recruitment.

Jagan to Review Party Position in Parchur

YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet party leaders and cadres from the Parchur Assembly constituency of Bapatla district on Wednesday.

According to the YSRCP state office, the meeting will be held at 11 am at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli. Former local body representatives, party leaders and grassroots-level workers from the constituency will attend the meeting. During the interaction, YS Jagan will review the party’s current position in the constituency and discuss major public issues with the leaders and cadres. The meeting will also focus on strengthening the party organisation, preparing its future course of action and reviewing recent local political developments.

YSRCP Demands Nara Lokesh's Resignation, CBI Probe into DSC Scam

Meanwhile, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) demanded the immediate resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh and an impartial CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in DSC 2025 teacher recruitment.

Addressing separate press conferences, party official spokesperson Konda Rajiv Gandhi and former MP Margani Bharath said Lokesh should step down to pave the way for a free and fair investigation by a central agency.

They said numerous irregularities had surfaced in the recruitment process, including the alleged use of fake BC and sports-quota certificates. They alleged that even members of the same families secured jobs using mere participation certificates, according to the release.

The leaders said the Mega DSC had turned into a “job mela”, where teacher posts were allegedly put up for sale. They maintained that strong evidence had emerged to substantiate these allegations.

They accused Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu of attempting to shield Lokesh. They recalled that former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy had expressed readiness for a CBI inquiry when allegations were levelled against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The leaders also alleged that the coalition government was silencing those questioning the DSC irregularities by filing cases against social-media activists, unemployed youth and journalists. They questioned why cases were not being filed against those who allegedly secured jobs using fake documents.

The appointment of candidates without clearing the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examination exposed the manner in which the DSC process was conducted, they said. (ANI)