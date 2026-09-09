Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring targeted CM Bhagwant Mann over the alleged suicide of Gulzar Singh, alleging intimidation by people linked to a local minister after he sought help for his drug-addicted son.

Punjab Congress President Amrinder Singh Raja Warring targeted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the alleged death by suicide of Gulzar Singh, alleging intimidation by people linked to a local minister and questioning the state government over what he termed “hooliganism.” Speaking to ANI, Warring alleged that Gulzar Singh had approached a local minister seeking help for his son, who was addicted to drugs.

“I have never witnessed such oppression as that of this ‘Jhaadu’ government... Gulzar Singh was fighting a battle against drugs—his son was an addict. He was likely in a state of deep depression and despair,” Warring told ANI. “He saw a ray of hope in approaching the local minister, thinking he might find a solution. The minister's henchmen intimidated him... He was already in pain, and this intimidation pushed him to his death,” the Punjab Congress chief alleged.

Warring also questioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the alleged conduct of those associated with the minister. “I want to ask the CM: why are you allowing such hooliganism?” he said. The Congress leader demanded accountability over the circumstances surrounding Gulzar Singh’s death and alleged that the state government must take responsibility for ensuring that citizens seeking help are not subjected to intimidation.

Opposition Slams AAP Government

In the said case, opposition parties have been attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the alleged involvement of senior Punjab government minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Tuesday criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the alleged death by suicide of Gulzar Singh in Sangrur, who belonged to the Dalit community. Bajwa said that Gulzar Singh himself had accused Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema of being “directly responsible” and had also named the village sarpanch and a few others for his suicide. "He said that Harpal Singh Cheema is directly responsible for this. He also named the village sarpanch and a few other people," Bajwa stated. "He died late last night. An FIR has been registered on the statement of his son. An FIR has been registered against all those whose names were mentioned, against five people... The government was saying that they would work against drugs. Look at their face. They are not even allowing people to ask questions..."

This comes following the suicide of 46-year-old Gulzar Singh, a daily wage worker from Sangrur district who died after consuming poison shortly after publicly questioning Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema about the illicit drug trade. The incident took place in Toor Banjara village during a constituency visit by Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Former DGP Offers Different Motive

Former Punjab DGP SS Virk said the death by suicide of Gulzar Singh in Sangrur was not linked to the drug problem and alleged that the incident stemmed from a village dispute involving a remark made by a minister. "This particular incident is not linked to the drug problem. It began with a minor village dispute where the individual felt offended by a remark made by the Minister. The Sarpanch demanded an apology and exerted such immense pressure on the man—pushing him to the brink of despair... so much that he consumed Celphos... Several cases have come to light where the government has taken wrong steps; they should not do this, nor should they defend the drug trade... An FIR must be registered. This is a clear case of abetment to suicide under Section 306... Action should be taken against the Finance Minister, and the Sarpanch should be named as a co-accused...", he told ANI.

NCSC Seeks Report from Punjab Authorities

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has sought a report from the Punjab authorities regarding the death of Sangrur resident Gulzar Singh and the serious allegations reportedly made by him in a video released on social media before his death. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)