AAP's Anurag Dhanda accuses the Election Commission of a 'backdoor' entry for Raghav Chadha's name in Delhi's electoral rolls. He claims the EC's response failed to clarify the process, raising questions on the SIR exercise's transparency.

AAP Alleges 'Backdoor' Entry for Chadha's Name

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Media In-charge Anurag Dhanda on Tuesday said the Election Commission’s response to its questions over the addition of Raghav Chadha’s name to Delhi’s electoral rolls has exposed the “backdoor” manner in which the entry was made.

According to the press release, Dhanda said the response itself validates its stand that the Election Commission has failed to explain how Raghav Chadha’s name appeared in the electoral rolls after the August 31 draft roll showed 746 voters. The AAP National Media In-charge said this makes it clear that the name was added through the “backdoor”, without following the prescribed legal and procedural process.

Responding to the Election Commission’s response, Dhanda said, “The episode shows that even the Delhi Election Commission is unaware of how the addition took place. The Election Commission’s inability to explain the specific process behind the entry raises serious questions over the transparency of the SIR process.” The AAP National Media In-charge said the matter exposes how the SIR process can be thrown to the winds and names can be added or deleted without following the prescribed procedure.

AAP Demands Answers on Procedural Details

He demanded that the Election Commission to explain how Raghav Chadha’s name appeared as the 747th entry after the August 31 draft roll showed 746 voters, and maintained that the episode raises grave questions over the transparency and credibility of the entire SIR exercise.

Earlier in the day, Anurag Dhanda questioned how Raghav Chadha became the 747th voter when the August 31 draft electoral roll for the Rajinder Nagar booth showed 746 voters. “Raghav Chadha said on September 3 that his name had been deleted from Punjab’s draft roll and that he would follow the SIR process to get his vote registered again in Punjab,” he said.

The AAP National Media had earlier raised further questions over the addition, asking whether Raghav Chadha’s vote had been transferred from Punjab to Delhi and whether his EPIC number remained the same. “Raghav Chadha’s name did not appear in the August 31 Delhi draft roll and he claimed that his name did not appear in the Form 9 lists from September 3 onwards,” he said. Anurag Dhanda has also demanded that the Election Commission disclose when Form 6 was filed, under what process the name was added, and how a new entry could appear after the publication of the draft roll. (ANI)