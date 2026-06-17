Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant urged the Lok Sabha Speaker not to entertain claims of a party split, amid speculation that several MPs might defect to the Eknath Shinde faction. Sanjay Raut alleged MPs were offered Rs 15 crore to switch sides.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant on Tuesday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla not to entertain any unauthorised representation and claims of a split or merger by any party lawmaker amid the speculations around several MPs joining the Eknath Shinde faction.

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In a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Sawant addressed media reports suggesting that some of the party MPs are contemplating breaking away. "There are reports appearing in the media that certain Members of Parliament elected on the symbol of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) have either approached, or are contemplating approaching, your office seeking recognition as a separate group or a merger with another political party within the Lok Sabha," the letter stated. "Since such reports raise issues touching directly upon the constitutional scheme governing political parties and legislative parties, I consider it necessary to place the position of the party on record and to respectfully request that no such claim be entertained," he said.

Raut alleges bribery, dismisses split reports

His remarks came amid speculation of a possible unrest within the Shiv Sena (UBT) ranks and reports that some MPs could break away from the party. Earlier today, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleged that the party MPs in Maharashtra were being offered Rs 15 crore each to switch sides and join the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction. "Apna Sapna Money Money! It's shocking and revolting that Maharashtra MPs are reportedly being offered Rs 15 crore each tonight to switch sides," Raut wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Raut had dismissed reports suggesting that five MPs from his party were likely to form a separate faction. He remarked that the MPs took part in a meeting called by party chief Uddhav Thackeray and expressed faith in his leadership. "This is a lie. We have no such information. Four days ago, all these MPs took part in a meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray and expressed faith in his leadership. Of them, some of the leaders swore by their loved ones pledging support to Uddhav," Raut said while addressing a press conference.

Shinde camp responds amid 'Operation Tiger' buzz

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also dismissed speculation about any alleged move by her party to engineer defections from rival political outfits, saying that there was "no interest in breaking any party". "We have no interest in breaking any party. Everyone has seen the popularity of our leader, Eknath Shinde, because he is loyal to the common people and works at the grassroots level. He doesn't work from home," Shaina told ANI.

However, Shiv Sena MLC Krupal Tumane gave air to the "Operation Tiger" buzz in a repeat of the 2022 split in the party. Tumane claimed that discussions with seven UBT MPs have reached the final stage and asserted that they are likely to join the Shinde faction ahead of the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament.

Maharashtra is currently witnessing "Operation Tiger" buzz amid speculation that seven of the nine UBT MPs were in touch with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and looking to join the ruling party. Back in 2022, Shinde, along with several MLAs, broke away from Uddhav Thackeray, splitting the party into two. (ANI)