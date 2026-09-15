The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a woman's assault and public humiliation in Banswara, Rajasthan, seeking a report within two weeks. It also sought an action taken report on the alleged custodial torture of an activist by Punjab Police.

NHRC takes cognisance of woman's assault in Rajasthan

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the reported assault and public humiliation of a woman by her husband and other relatives in Banswara, Rajasthan, the release said. It issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan and the Superintendent of Police, Banswara, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

According to the NHRC, it took suo motu cognisance based on a media report which documented that a woman was beaten with sticks and paraded semi-nude after forcibly cutting her hair by her husband and other relatives in Banswara, Rajasthan on September 1. Reportedly, they were accusing her of leaving home with another man. According to the media report, carried on September 4, the matter came to light after a video of the incident surfaced on social media. Reportedly, the woman was subjected to cruelty and inhuman treatment in full public view. The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of the victim’s rights to life and dignity. Additionally, the report is expected to include the status of the investigation and compensation, if any, paid to the victim.

Commission seeks report on activist's alleged torture in Punjab

Earlier, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took cognisance of a complaint filed by Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh alleging custodial assault, torture and other human rights violations against anti-drug activist Mohanjit Singh and his family members by Punjab Police personnel. According to the complaint, Singh, a resident of Village Sheron in Sunam, Punjab, was protesting against the issue of drug abuse in the state during Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s “Lok Milni” programme by displaying a black flag as a mark of protest. He was later allegedly taken into police custody. The matter was considered by an NHRC Bench headed by Member Priyank Kanoongo, which directed the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sangrur, and District Magistrate (DM), Sangrur, to conduct an immediate inquiry and submit a point-wise Action Taken Report (ATR) within two weeks. The NHRC further sought the First Information Report (FIR), custody records, details of all police personnel involved in the detention and interrogation, and a report on allegations related to the treatment of Mohanjit Singh’s family members. (ANI)