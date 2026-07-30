CPI-M MP John Brittas demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's presence in Parliament over alleged police action on students and criticised the new exam bill. In response, BJP MP Rahul Sinha defended the government and criticised the Congress party.

Brittas demands Amit Shah's response in Parliament

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) MP John Brittas on Thursday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah must come to Parliament and respond to the Opposition's questions over the alleged police action on students at Jantar Mantar, while also criticising the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Reacting to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Amit Shah's absence from Parliament, speaking to ANI, Brittas said the Home Minister should be held accountable for the alleged police action against protesting students. He said, "If Amit Shah was not aware of the firing or the brutal assault that has taken place on the students, then he is incapable of heading the Delhi police" "If he was aware and deeply involved with it, he is also a culprit. So either way, he has to come to the parliament and respond to the queries of the opposition," Brittas added.

'Merely passing legislation won't help': Brittas on exam bill

On the Bill, Brittas said that merely passing legislation would not be enough to address the issue of examination irregularities. "We have no problem in having a discussion on this bill. But we are of the opinion that merely passing legislation will not help to mitigate or solve the situation. The entire edifice, the structure on which these written examinations are set, is corrupt, inefficient, and lacks transparency," he said.

Brittas urged the government to bring wider reforms to the examination system. "We would urge the government to restructure the system. They merely want to create an impression, camouflage the issue," he said.

BJP hits back at Opposition

Meanwhile, BJP MP Rahul Sinha criticised the Congress over the issue of examination paper leaks and said the party had no right to raise the matter. "In Congress-ruled states where question papers were leaked, they should have first sought the resignations of the education ministers, but they did not do so. They are merely engaging in talk. So many paper leaks occurred during the Congress's tenure; what did they do? Therefore, they have no right to speak on this matter," Sinha said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had understood the concerns of students and claimed that students ended their protest following his appeal. "The Prime Minister has truly understood the students' concerns, and the students vacated the protest site following a single appeal from him," Sinha said.

"The reason? The students of this country have faith in the Prime Minister, not in Rahul Gandhi," he added. (ANI)