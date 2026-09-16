After BJP's Anamika Sharma filed her nomination for Ajmer Mayor, former Deputy Mayor Neeraj Jain claimed the support of 11 independent councillors, expressing confidence that the party has the required numbers to form the board.

Ajmer Mayor Election: BJP Claims Majority

After BJP's Anamika Sharma filed her nomination for the post of Mayor in the Ajmer Municipal Corporation elections 2026, former Deputy Mayor Neeraj Jain on Wednesday claimed that 11 Independent councillors are supporting the party and said that the Congress' claims would not succeed. Anamika Sharma has been elected as a councillor from Ward Number 3.

After filing her nomination, the BJP claimed that it would form the board in the Ajmer Municipal Corporation. Speaking to ANI, Former Deputy Mayor (East) Neeraj Jain said that 11 Independent councillors are supporting the BJP and claimed that the party has the required numbers to form the board. "The claim of the Congress will fail. The councillors will go with the government," Jain said.

The BJP and Congress have been making claims regarding support for the Mayor election as the process for the formation of the Ajmer Municipal Corporation board continues.

Repolling in Jaipur Amidst Overall Results

Earlier, repolling was conducted at five polling booths in Jaipur on Wednesday after technical issues were reported in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the counting of votes in the Rajasthan Urban Local Body Elections-2026. The repolling is underway at booth number 111 of Ward No. 9, booth number 235 of Ward No. 18, booth number 343 of Ward No. 25, and booth numbers 477 and 484 of Ward No. 34 under Jaipur Municipal Corporation.

Voting at these polling centres will continue till 6 pm. New ballot papers are being used for the fresh polling process, while the previous indelible ink marks of voters are being ignored and fresh ink is being applied to the middle finger of the left hand.

The counting of votes for these polling centres will be conducted on September 17 from 8 am after the completion of repolling.

Earlier on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a resounding victory in the Rajasthan urban local body elections, winning the Jaipur Municipal Corporation board with 78 seats, while independent candidates emerged as key players in several other civic bodies where no party has secured a clear majority. Out of the 150 wards in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, results for 146 wards have been declared so far. The BJP has won 78 wards, while the Congress has secured 53 seats, and independent candidates have won 15 wards.

The final picture in the four remaining wards will be clear after re-polling at five booths due to technical issues with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Jaipur District Collector Sandesh Nayak said the EVM results could not be retrieved from booths in Ward 9 (Booth No. 111), Ward 18 (Booth No. 235), Ward 25 (Booth No. 343), and Ward 34 (Booth Nos. 477 and 484).

BJP Edges Congress in Vote Share

Notably, BJP narrowly defeated the Congress by a margin of less than one percentage point in the recently concluded Rajasthan urban local body elections, securing 35.18 per cent of the total votes polled across 309 civic bodies. The BJP received 37,35,567 votes, while the Congress secured 36,35,952 votes, with a difference of 99,615 votes between the two parties. The winning margin stood at 0.94 per cent. (ANI)