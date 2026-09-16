YSRCP's Srikanth Reddy slammed the Chandrababu Naidu-led govt, alleging it suppresses social media criticism by misusing the FBI's name. Reddy also claimed the govt cut pensions, failed on housing promises, and broke other election pledges.

YSRCP State General Secretary Srikanth Reddy on Wednesday accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of suppressing criticism on social media and alleged that posts questioning the government were being blocked.

Social Media Suppression Alleged

Speaking about social media posts on the DSC and welfare schemes, Srikanth Reddy alleged that people questioning the government and its unfulfilled election manifesto promises were being blocked from posting such content. He further alleged that the Andhra Pradesh Police had used the name of the FBI to block content on X.

“So we asked the question to X, like, why are you blocking the genuine things? They answered that some name, with the police officer's name... with the name of him; he said that it is some complaint from the FBI,” he said.

Srikanth Reddy questioned the use of the FBI name, saying, “They thought it was the FBI from the US. See how they are cheating the agency names too.”

Accusations Over Welfare Schemes

On pensions, he claimed that during the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, around 63.5 lakh people were receiving old-age pensions. He alleged that the Naidu government had not introduced a single new pension and had cut off nearly 6.5 lakh pensions. “Chandrababu Naidu did nothing to the pensioners,” he alleged.

On housing, Srikanth Reddy claimed that during the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the state government provided 30,000 house sites and 20 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana with the support of the Centre. He alleged that during the 30 months of the present government, not a single house had been provided to the public.

“He didn’t do anything for the pensioners, he didn’t do anything for housing, and he didn’t fulfil his promises in any election manifesto,” he said.

Criticism Over Election Promises

Srikanth Reddy also criticised Naidu over his election campaign promise related to liquor, alleging that he had held a liquor bottle at public meetings and promised to provide good liquor to people. “That kind of leader is Chandrababu Naidu,” he said.

He said people knew what Naidu was doing and questioned the difference between Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu. “In all the comparisons, Jagan did very well for the public,” Srikanth Reddy said. (ANI)