In Sukma, Chhattisgarh, the 'Aakar' institution is empowering around 120 differently-abled children. It provides customised training, therapy, and education, aiming to make them self-reliant and integrate them into mainstream society.

Sukma, a district once known for its challenges and inaccessible terrain, is now witnessing a transformation. This story of change includes children who were once considered apart from the social mainstream.

A Beacon of Hope in Sukma

Giving wings to the dreams of children with special needs, the administration in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh has established ‘Aakar’, an institution playing a significant role in making them self-reliant through customised training. The initiative not merely aims to educate the children, but to empower them to become self-reliant and join the mainstream of society.

Adopting a sensible approach towards ‘Divyang’ children, the Chhattisgarh government feels the need for a place where these children could avail the benefit of requisite therapy as well as training along with the education. Currently, approximately 120 differently-abled children who also attend various mainstream schools in the district receive customised training here. Services range from speech therapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and behaviour management to special education encompassing everything from sign language and Braille to computer skills, art and craft, music, and sports.

Faces of Transformation

The goal is not just to educate, but to make these children self-reliant and integrate them into the mainstream of society. The most beautiful face of this transformation is the children themselves. Pinky Sodhi, a resident of Dornapal, is currently studying in Class 11. Alongside her studies at the Atmanand School, she is associated with the ‘Aakar’ institution. She learns sign language, dances, and dreams of showcasing her talent on stage.

Expressing her feelings through sign language, Pinky says, "I really enjoy studying here. The teachers are wonderful. I learn sign language and also participate in dance." Just like Pinky, every child who comes here has a unique story. Some have faced challenges related to speech and hearing, while others have struggled with reading and writing; yet, at 'Aakar', they have come to realise that their disability does not define them; their capabilities do.

Comprehensive and Inclusive Training

Keval Deshmukh, a teacher who instructs hearing-impaired children in sign language, explains that the beginning was not easy; there were difficulties for both the children and the instructors. However, the children's capacity to learn and their persistent efforts turned those challenges into manageable tasks.

At 'Aakar', visually impaired children are also being educated using the Braille system. Specialised teachers provide equal educational opportunities for these children, enabling them to fulfil their academic potential.

It is often said that when a person has a limitation, the Almighty grants them a special talent or quality. Similarly, some children at 'Aakar' are receiving music training and are becoming proficient in it; they have captivated audiences with their performances at various events.

Embracing Technology for Learning

Madkam Chhotu used to find reading and writing very time-consuming. However, computer training received at 'Aakar' under the government's 'Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan' (Comprehensive Education Campaign) has eased his difficulties. Now, Chhotu’s fingers fly across the keyboard as he types in both Hindi and English. And when needed, he can save his work and read it again later. He is also learning reading and writing skills through the 'Easy Reader' app.

Path to Self-Reliance and Success

According to Harikumar Kaushik, the Superintendent of the institution, 120 children selected through a screening process from regular schools in Sukma have been brought here and are currently undergoing training. Many children who have received training here have gone on to pursue higher education. Around 12 children are pursuing higher studies in cities like Raipur, Bhilai, Durg, and Pune, while others are advancing in courses such as D.Ed. and B.Ed. Some have even secured government jobs through their own talent; one hearing-impaired youth is currently serving in the Postal Department. Two children are pursuing diploma courses at Indira Gandhi Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya.

A Vision for Inclusive Development

In essence, the path that was once fraught with challenges is now marked by hope and achievement. An initiative like this in a challenging district such as Sukma is not merely the story of a single organisation. It is the story of a vision that believes development is truly complete only when every child in society moves forward along with it.

The Chhattisgarh government's initiative, implemented through the district administration and utilising resources like the DMF to connect differently-abled children with education, therapy, training, and technology, is a deeply sensitive and compassionate move. Organisations like 'Aakar' are bringing the state government's vision of inclusive education and mainstreaming the differently-abled to life at the grassroots level.

This governmental effort in remote areas demonstrates that the true picture of development is not found merely in roads and buildings but rather when a child gains the confidence to believe: I, too, can do it. (ANI)