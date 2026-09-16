Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore refutes Congress's allegations of influencing independent councillors after civic polls. He asserts that the BJP respects democracy and the freedom of independents to choose their affiliation.

BJP Responds to Congress's Allegations

Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore on Wednesday responded to Congress' allegations of influencing independent councillors after civic body polls, saying that his party does not restrict anyone's freedom and respects democracy.

"Congress has a history of employing such tactics. We do not. We respect democracy. Because Congress has used such methods, they assume others do the same. We do not," Rathore told ANI here.

He said independent councillors have the right to decide whether to join any party, adding that party discipline applies only to those affiliated with a political organisation.

"An individual has the right to make decisions based on their own judgment. Yes, there are party guidelines and discipline for those affiliated with a party. But those who are independent remain independent; they are free to decide—based on their own judgment—whether to join us or go elsewhere," he said.

Rathore further alleged that restricting independent candidates' choices would reflect Congress' "old habits" and accused the party of disrespecting democracy.

"If one were to restrict them or herd them into an enclosure—imposing curbs on their freedom—that would reflect the Congress's old habits. They have shown disrespect for democracy from the very beginning; during the Emergency, they even silenced the media," he said.

The Rajasthan BJP chief also reiterated that an independent candidate remains independent in all matters after winning an election.

"An independent candidate is independent in every respect; it is not limited to just one issue. They are independent in all matters. Having won the election as an independent, they remain independent. That is the reality," Rathore added.

Repolling Held Due to EVM Issues

Earlier, repolling was conducted at five polling booths in Jaipur on Wednesday after technical issues were reported in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the counting of votes in the Rajasthan Urban Local Body Elections-2026.

The repolling is underway at booth number 111 of Ward No. 9, booth number 235 of Ward No. 18, booth number 343 of Ward No. 25, and booth numbers 477 and 484 of Ward No. 34 under Jaipur Municipal Corporation. Voting at these polling centres will continue till 6 pm.

New ballot papers are being used for the fresh polling process, while the previous indelible ink marks of voters are being ignored and fresh ink is being applied to the middle finger of the left hand.

Rajasthan Urban Local Body Election Results

Earlier on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a resounding victory in the Rajasthan urban local body elections, winning the Jaipur Municipal Corporation board with 78 seats, while independent candidates emerged as key players in several other civic bodies where no party has secured a clear majority.

Out of the 150 wards in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, results for 146 wards have been declared so far. The BJP has won 78 wards, while the Congress has secured 53 seats, and independent candidates have won 15 wards. The final picture in the four remaining wards will be clear after re-polling at five booths due to technical issues with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Jaipur District Collector Sandesh Nayak said the EVM results could not be retrieved from booths in Ward 9 (Booth No. 111), Ward 18 (Booth No. 235), Ward 25 (Booth No. 343), and Ward 34 (Booth Nos. 477 and 484).

Notably, BJP narrowly defeated the Congress by a margin of less than one percentage point in the recently concluded Rajasthan urban local body elections, securing 35.18 per cent of the total votes polled across 309 civic bodies. The BJP received 37,35,567 votes, while the Congress secured 36,35,952 votes, with a difference of 99,615 votes between the two parties. The winning margin stood at 0.94 per cent. (ANI)