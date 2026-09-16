Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan stated that SIT raids on Reporter TV target its owner for financial fraud, not the channel. The probe involves allegations of misusing funds, a Rs 25 crore stadium scam, and fraud related to a Messi visit.

Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Wednesday clarified that the enforcement action targets financial fraud by a channel owner rather than the media outlet itself after Special Investigation Team (SIT) raids on Reporter TV’s headquarters and its owners' residences. Speaking to ANI in Thiruvananthapuram, the minister emphasised that the raids stem from allegations of cheating the state government, misusing public funds, and widespread financial irregularities connected to high-profile events and infrastructure projects. "It is not a raid against any channel. One of the owners of this channel cheated the government and misused public funds. The raid is against the channel's owner, not the channel itself," Muraleedharan told ANI.

Details of Allegations

The Kerala minister further alleged that the renovation of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was another major issue and claimed that there was a financial irregularity of Rs 25 crore. "Another major issue was the renovation of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and he cheated for Rs 25 crore. The Governor should take strong action," he said.

Keralam Health Minister K Muraleedharan said the state government would take action in the CMRL-Exalogic case after seeking legal opinion, alleging that there were signs of corruption in the diary of Veena Vijayan. "After getting a legal opinion, the government will do the real thing. There were signs of corruption in the diary (of Veena Vijayan)," Muraleedharan said.

SIT Conducts Raids

Earlier, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Keralam Police on Wednesday conducted extensive search operations at the headquarters of Malayalam news channel Reporter TV and the residences of its promoters, the Augustine brothers, in connection with an alleged fraud case related to the proposed visit of football icon Lionel Messi to the state.

Addressing reporters, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) P Vijayan stated that the searches were carried out based on a search warrant obtained from the magistrate following a preliminary inquiry and a communication received from the state government's Sports Department. "This was only a preliminary inquiry, based on the report received by the government. Our initial assessment is that a crime has taken place. An FIR has been registered at Kalamassery in connection with the alleged fraud carried out in the name of Messi. The inspection at Reporter TV’s office in Kalamassery was part of that preliminary investigation," ADGP Vijayan said.

Dismissing reports that journalists' equipment was confiscated or newsroom operations were halted, the senior police officer clarified that editorial functioning continued without interference.

Chief Minister Weighs In

Meanwhile, Keralam Chief Minister, VD Satheesan, also weighed in on the police action, stating that the searches were part of an ongoing multi-agency probe into financial disparities flagged earlier. "I don't think the police interrupted broadcasting at Reporter TV. A Special Investigation Team was formed to investigate the fraud in the name of Messi. This raid is part of that investigation," CM Satheesan said. (ANI)