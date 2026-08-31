An Air India Express flight had to make an emergency landing in Ahmedabad after a tissue paper with the word 'bomb' on it was found in the lavatory. After a full security check, officials found no explosives and the flight was cleared to go.

Delhi: An Air India Express flight from Dammam to Delhi faced a major scare, forcing it to make an emergency landing in Ahmedabad. The whole drama started after a tissue paper with the word 'bomb' written on it was found inside one of the plane's toilets.

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A cabin crew member spotted the tissue and immediately alerted the pilot. The pilot then contacted Air Traffic Control and got permission to divert the flight to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. Once the plane landed, it was moved to a special, isolated bay where emergency units were already on standby. Security officials and a bomb squad then began their standard checks.

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All 32 passengers on board were safely taken off the plane. The security team conducted a thorough search of the aircraft, including the cabin, seats, and the cargo hold. They did not find any explosives or other suspicious items. Following the all-clear, the flight was allowed to continue its journey to Delhi. Security agencies have now launched an investigation to find out who left the tissue in the toilet and what their motive was.