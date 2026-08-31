The National Commission for Women (NCW) is organizing a two-day workshop on 'Gender-Responsive Governance' in Faridabad from September 7. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be the chief guest for the event, which will see over 200 women legislators.

A two-day All-India Capacity Building Workshop on the theme "Gender-Responsive Governance" will be organised by the National Commission for Women (NCW) in Faridabad on September 7 to enhance the political capabilities of women. As per the release, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be the chief guest at the event. More than 200 women legislators from 25 states will participate in this important workshop.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar paid a courtesy visit to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday to formally invite him to the event. She stated that this two-day all-India workshop for women representatives will be held starting at 10:30 AM on September 7 at the Taj Surajkund Resort, Faridabad (Delhi-NCR). Rahatkar added that the gracious presence and guidance of the Lok Sabha Speaker will serve as a significant source of inspiration for the women legislators, the release said.

She is a Changemaker Programme

The NCW Chairperson apprised the Lok Sabha Speaker that the Commission, dedicated to women's empowerment, is running a nationwide capacity-building programme titled "She is a Changemaker" to increase women's active participation in politics. The primary objective of this programme is to train women active in politics and develop their communication, writing, and overall skills so they can provide effective leadership.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has also been invited as a special guest to this prestigious event, the release said.

Enhancing Leadership and Governance Skills

Recognising the crucial role of women representatives, the Commission is providing specialised training to women legislators on "Gender-Responsive Governance" to further empower their contributions to the development and progress of their respective states. The core objective of this programme is to develop the leadership capacity of women legislators and enhance their understanding of gender-responsive governance, legislative procedures, policy-making, effective communication, negotiation skills, decision-making, and inclusive leadership, enabling them to contribute more effectively to democratic governance. (ANI)