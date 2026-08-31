The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), in alliance with the Student Organisation of India (SOI), won the Panjab University Student Council presidential election. BJP leaders see this as a sign of youth support for a "double-engine" government.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) secured a significant victory in the Panjab University Student Council (PUCSC) elections as its candidate, Ankit Bidhan, won the presidential race.

The election victory was achieved in alliance with the Student Organisation of India (SOI), the student wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Notably, the alliance between the Akali Dal's student wing and ABVP comes days after senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia told ANI on August 21 that people in Punjab wanted the two former allies to come together, citing the state's status as a border state and the importance of maintaining social harmony.

Following the announcement of the election results, the members of both ABVP and SOI celebrated across the Panjab University campus.

BJP Sees Victory as Mandate for 'Mission 27'

BJP Punjab In-Charge and MP Satish Poonia said that he will hold comprehensive discussions regarding the party organisation for achieving "Mission 27" in the State.

"I have come here for the party's organisational tour, and today, specifically, I will be meeting with the senior members of the party's crucial Core Committee. We will hold comprehensive discussions regarding the party organisation, as well as the political and strategic roadmap for achieving "Mission 27" in Punjab," he said.

He added, "Starting tomorrow, I will be in Jalandhar for two days, where I will meet with everyone, from party office-bearers and district presidents to other key party figures."

He further emphasised that the Panjab University Student Council election outcome reflects a broader political sentiment among the state's youth. "The ABVP's victory at Panjab University has confirmed that the youth and voters of Punjab desire a good, stable, and enduring "double-engine" government, one that fosters peace, harmony, and brotherhood in the state and steers it toward progress. We will contest all 117 seats," he said.

Ankit Bidhan competed against Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) candidate Adil Brar in PUCSC polls.

Meanwhile, security arrangements were intensified across the university campus, with strict checks being conducted at all three entry gates amid concerns over the movement of outsiders. (ANI)