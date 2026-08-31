Telangana CM Revanth Reddy challenged BRS chief KCR to a debate in the Assembly on his government's 1000-day performance versus the 10-year BRS rule. He criticized KCR's 1000-day absence and called for protests demanding his resignation.

CM Reddy Challenges KCR to Debate

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy challenged the Leader of the Opposition in the Telangana Legislative Assembly K Chandrashekhar Rao, for a debate on the performance of the People's Government during the 1000 days and the 10-year BRS rule in the Telangana state Assembly.

The Chief Minister called for dharnas demanding KCR's resignation for confining himself to his farmhouse and not meeting people for the last 1000 days, as per the Chief Minister's Office.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the bridge in the city on Monday, the CM slammed the BRS Chief for not attending the assembly session. "If KCR truly intends to do justice to Telangana and has any faith, teh BRS leader must attend the Assembly. I am ready for a debate in the Assembly comparing what KCR achieved in 10 years and the performance of 1,000 days of my government".

Continuing his tirade against the BRS President, CM Reddy said that protests demanding the opposition leader's resignation must be held for six days from Tuesday. A big protest programme should be organised at Indira Park on September 6.

The CM said he is ready to speak about all these issues during the Assembly session commenced on September 7.

CM Lists Allegations Against KCR

The Chief Minister ridiculed a comparison between KCR and his government. "Is there any other opposition leader in the country who has stayed out of the public eye for 1,000 days? Telangana is a state where the main opposition has completely failed".

The BRS leaders also sold the blood of the party workers by organising blood donation camps in the party head office, Telangana Bhavan, the CM charged.

The CM also disclosed that KCR drew Rs 1. 24 crore salary in 1000 days and the government also spent Rs 22 crore for the BRS leader's security and other facilities. " If a government employee fails to report for duty for a year, they are dismissed. What should be done with KCR?"

Stating that he never misused power, CM Revanth Reddy questioned KCR for not meeting the poor, women, students, farmers, Dalits, and Adivasis even for a single day. The BRS Chief never stepped out unless it was for his grandson's hospital visit or the death of a relative.

The Chief Minister said that he has not taken a single hour of leave in 1,000 days.

Nepotism and Political Appointments

The CM accused KCR of exploiting the power to provide political opportunities to his family members. KCR made his son and son-in-law ministers in his cabinet. In the Congress government, Ponnam Prabhakar and Vakiti Srihari were elevated as ministers. Hanumantha Rao has been appointed as a government advisor and Anil Yadav was made an MP.

It was KCR who promoted Errabelli Dayakar as minister and he made Adluri Laxman a minister. Venkat Rami Reddy was made an MLC in the BRS government and Addanki Dayakar was given the MLC post in the People's government. KTR was appointed as BRS working President and Mahesh Goud from the weaker sections community was appointed as the TPCC President.

Government Initiatives and Tributes

The CM announced that TIMS, Alwal would be named after former CM Anjaiah and the LB Nagar TIMS hospital after Konda Laxman. The Government also decided to name the Warangal super speciality hospital after Professor Jayashankar.

CM Revanth Reddy warned that anyone touched the Rajiv Gandhi statue installed at the State Secretariat. We also installed the statue of Sardar Sarvai Papanna and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on Necklace Road. Telangana martyr Srinkatha Chary's mother, Shankaramma, was appointed as a member of the Women's Commission and named the Women's University after Chakali Ilamma and also appointed Chakali Ailamma's granddaughter as a member of the Women's Commission.

Accusations of Corruption and Neglect

The Chief Minister criticised the KCR family for looting public money and constructing farmhouses spanning 1,000 acres during the BRS rule . KTR built one farmhouse on 100 acres, and Kavitha built one on 50 acres in Janwada.

The CM castigated KCR for not considering the people's issues, mainly providing ration cards, which represent the dignity of the poor.

We have spent ₹3,500 crore under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The Osmania Hospital was inundated during the floods, but the KCR government did not take any measures. Our government was constructing a new Osmania Hospital at a cost of ₹2,000 crore.

CM Highlights People's Government Schemes

According to the release, CM Reddy listed out the schemes, mainly the allotment of 'Indiramma' houses in the names of women, issuing ration cards to everyone, and providing six kilograms of fine-quality rice to 3.48 crore people, including the BRS supporters. Did KCR ever give this any thought?

We are constructing 7 lakh 'Indiramma' houses and building one lakh 'Indiramma' houses for the poor in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister said that the state government also resolved the issue of SC categorisation within 1,000 days, conducted a BC caste census, introduced a policy for Gig workers, new policies for sports, IT, tourism, and endowments. (ANI)