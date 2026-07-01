AAP MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar submitted the draft of the amended Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, to Sri Akal Takht Sahib, following directions from the Jathedar to re-amend the legislation according to Sikh sentiments.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Wednesday appeared before Sri Akal Takht Sahib and submitted the draft of the amended Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, following directions to re-amend the legislation in accordance with Sikh sentiments.

This came ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections where the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is expected to seek to retain power in the state after losing Delhi. The Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib had a month ago directed the Punjab Government to make the necessary amendments by July 29.

MLA Confirms Submission of Documents

Speaking to reporters, AAP MLA Nijjar said that all documents sought by the Jathedar Sahib have been submitted, along with a complete response in accordance with his directions, and that the Jathedar will now examine the documents.

"We have submitted all the documents sought by the Jathedar Sahib. In accordance with his directions, we have provided a complete response and handed over all the required documents. The Jathedar Sahib will now examine them," Nijjar added.

Background of the Amendment Directive

Earlier, on June 29, the Punjab Government had been given one month by Sri Akal Takht Sahib to re-amend the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, in accordance with Sikh sentiments.

All Sikh MLAs and Cabinet Ministers of Punjab had appeared before Sri Akal Takht Sahib after being summoned over the legislation related to sacrilege. During the gathering, all the Sikh MLAs and Cabinet Ministers present agreed to amend the legislation in line with Sikh sentiments.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier announced that all AAP MLAs would appear before Sri Akal Takht Sahib, emphasising that the temporal authority stands supreme for him.

Sri Akal Takht Sahib had also sought an explanation over how a law concerning Sikh religious affairs was passed without consultation.

Details of the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act

Earlier on April 13, the Punjab Assembly unanimously passed the Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.

Penalties for Sacrilege

Amending the 2008 Principal Act, the Bill provides for a term that may extend to life imprisonment for criminal conspiracy in an offence of sacrilege of the Saroop(s) of Guru Granth Sahib with the intention to disrupt peace or communal harmony, along with a fine between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

It provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years for an offence of sacrilege, along with a fine ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

For an offence under the Act, except the offence of sacrilege, the perpetrator may be punished with imprisonment for a term extending up to five years and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Management and Custodian Duties

The main objective of the legislation was to provide for life imprisonment for acts of sacrilege. The law also requires the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to maintain a Central Register containing details related to the printing, storage, distribution and supply of Saroops of Jagat Jyot Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

The register is to contain a unique identification number for each Saroop, the date of printing and publication, date and place of supply, place of storage, and the name and address of the custodian.

The Act also defines the duties of a custodian, requiring them to ensure the safe custody of the Saroop, protect it from damage, misuse or loss in any manner, and ensure observance of Sikh Rehat Maryada. It also requires the immediate reporting of any incident involving damage, disappearance or suspected sacrilege to the concerned police and management authorities.

History of Similar Legislation

In 2025, the AAP government had introduced the Punjab Prevention of Offences against Holy Scriptures Bill, 2025, which was later referred to a Select Committee.

There have been several attempts to introduce life imprisonment for the offence of sacrilege, including Bills brought by the BJP-Akali Dal coalition government and the Congress government in Punjab. (ANI)