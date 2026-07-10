Four shooters from the Deepak Nandal gang were killed and another injured in a major encounter with Gurugram Police in Sushant Lok. Three police personnel were also hurt. The gang was targeting a businessman's son over a ransom demand.

Four shooters belonging to the foreign-based Deepak Nandal gang were neutralised, and another was injured in a major encounter with the Gurugram Police in Sushant Lok in the early hours of Friday.

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According to the police, three police personnel were also injured in the line of duty during the retaliatory firing.

The encounter broke out when a team intercepted the miscreants who had arrived at the area to target the residence of the son of SGT University's founder. The gang members reportedly planned to open fire at the house over a ransom demand.

A large cache of illegal weapons has been recovered from the site. A heavy police presence remains deployed in Sushant Lok as forensic teams examine the area and further investigation is carried out.

ACP Shares Operation Details

Sharing details of the operation, ACP Sadar Dharamveer Singh said, "This evening, the control room received information that some armed miscreants were roaming in a car. The crime team searched in this regard. Meanwhile, these miscreants barged into the home of a prominent businessman, who had been receiving threats and extortion calls from a gangster based abroad, and opened fire."

"Upon receiving this information, the police arrived at the scene and ordered the miscreants to surrender, but they opened fire on the police. The police fired back in self-defence," the ACP added.

The official further confirmed that five miscreants were injured in the heavy exchange of fire and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. "Doctors declared four of them dead, while one is undergoing treatment. Three of our police personnel were also injured in this operation and are currently receiving treatment," ACP Dharamveer Singh said.

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